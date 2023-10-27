GACC holds multi-stakeholder accountability dialogue

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct. 27, GNA -The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has rolled out a project aimed at building evidence for increased accountability in Ghana through a multi-stakeholder accountability initiative tagged “Learning and Sharing Workshop”.

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of the GACC, explained that, like many other countries, accountability was a critical factor in promoting good governance, fostering development, and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Mrs Narteh stated during engagement with the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub public policy dialogue platform for state and non-state actors that the multi-stakeholder approach was vital to enhancing accountability, as it involved various actors working collaboratively to drive change and monitor progress.

“The GACC, with support from the Hewlett Foundation, implemented a project aimed at building evidence to strengthen accountability through a multi-stakeholder initiative in Ghana.

“The successful implementation of the first phase of the Hewlett Project led to the receipt of a grant to implement a second phase of the project, Building Evidence for Increased Accountability in Ghana through a Multi-Stakeholder Accountability Initiative,” she said.

Mrs. Narteh stressed that the project sought to deepen the results from the first phase, namely that misappropriated sums in selected public institutions were recovered and saved for efficient government spending.

Other issues include strengthened public financial management systems for efficient spending and the reduction of leakages of public funds, increased implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) activities, and institutions’ responsiveness.

She said it also focused on reduced corruption owing to the comprehensive, effective implementation of NACAP activities, increased citizen awareness of anti-corruption issues and agencies, and an institutionalised channel for project progress tracking and learning.

Focusing on the workshop, which runs from October 24 to 27, Mrs. Narteh explained that it would highlight the progress of the implementation of the project and the challenges and strategies for the next year.

She said the workshop would provide a platform for GACC and LANets to discuss and exchange knowledge on project implementation, challenges, and lessons learned to effectively address accountability challenges.

It would also strengthen the capacity of LANet focal organisations in project implementation to generate evidence to enhance accountability mechanisms in their localities and develop year-two project implementation strategies.

