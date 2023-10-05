World Teachers Day: ‘Keep up the good work’ – Akatsi South MCE urges teachers 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 5, GNA-Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, has urged teachers to uphold high professional standards.

“All professionals can boast but the teacher taught them all. So, exhibit great leadership and innovative skills in ensuring that learning does not stop, and no learner is left behind.”

Mr Nyahe made the appeal as Ghana joined the world to celebrate ‘World Teachers Day’, which is a day to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide.

He said there was the need to appreciate the work of teachers “because they continue to shape our future regardless of the struggles and difficulties they faced in their line of duty.”

Mr Nyahe also called on them to implore some innovations and techniques in order to expand the intellectual knowledge of every individual in society.

“I support the notion that teaching might even be the greatest of arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit,” he added.

World Teachers Day was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) along with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

This year’s celebrations would focus on the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

Significantly, the event would also promote the status of teachers in the interest of quality education around the world.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, on his part, told the Ghana News Agency that his outfit had outlined a series of activities to mark the day.

Among them would be public lectures on Stress Management, Upgrading, and Leaves from experienced resource persons from the educational sector.

Mr Ayaana also said the Municipality would engage in some fun games such as football, volleyball, indoor games, and others which would be held at Akatsi.

GNA

