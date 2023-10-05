World Teachers Day: Akatsi South NDC congratulates teachers   

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 5, GNA-The Akatsi South communication outfit of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated teachers across the country on the occasion of World Teachers Day.

“We acknowledge the effort and the pivotal role teachers play in our society. We convey our gratitude to all teachers who work so hard to mold the life of students.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Issac Attivor, the Constituency Communication Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“As the saying goes all professionals can boast but the teacher taught them all. A good teacher is the one who can inspire hope, ignite imagination, and instill a love of learning.”

The statement also said the day promoted the importance of education and those who impart knowledge in this world.

“Thank you all for being brilliant teachers. Happy Teachers’ Day! On this special day,” it added

This year’s event is on the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

Several activities would be held to mark the day globally.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

