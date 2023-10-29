Wives of Ghana Prison Service officers join breast cancer screening campaign 

By Kamal Ahmed

Akuse (E/R), Oct. 29, GNA – The wives of Ghana Prison Service officers have participated in a breast cancer education and screening campaign organised by the Atua Government Hospital at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

Female inmates at Akuse joined the wives of prison officers, who are members of the Prison Officers’ Wives Association (PROWA), to support the global initiative.

A total of 33 groups of women received training on self-examination and identifying potential symptoms of breast cancer. There were also 17 spouses of jail guards and 16 female convicts who underwent screenings.

Ms. Rejoice Nyame, the interim president of PROWA, indicated that there were various misconceptions surrounding breast cancer that discourage people from voluntarily getting regular health checks.

One of these misconceptions, according to her, is the belief that it is a death sentence, which has led to individuals being hesitant to seek routine checks and inspections at the hospital.

She noted that it was important for women to prioritise their health and take proactive measures to prevent potential harm by undergoing regular screenings, which would enable them to catch any potential signs early and take appropriate action to address them.

She said waiting for a condition to worsen before seeking help was not advisable and urged all women to utilise the breast screening process to prevent any negative outcomes.

According to Ms. Naomi Badzi, a physician assistant at the Atua Government Hospital, breast cancer is a prevalent form of cancer among women and has a high mortality rate, second only to lung cancer.

The cause of breast cancer remains unknown, she added, but certain risk factors, such as being female, can contribute to its spread.

She noted there had been experiences of various breast-related issues, which were a part of people’s personal histories, especially a family history of breast cancer.

She mentioned that certain genetic factors could contribute to persons inheriting cancer.

Other factors that can increase the risk of breast cancer include exposure to radiation, obesity, early onset of menstruation, later onset of menopause, having children at a later age, consuming alcohol, and using birth control methods.

Ms. Badzi highlighted the significance of women regularly conducting breast examinations to detect any abnormalities and further recommended that women in their forties and older should consider getting a mammogram to examine the condition of their breasts.

“If you notice a change in the colour of your skin around the breast, inverted nipples, or numbness in the armpit, these could be potential symptoms of breast cancer,” she explained. “Timely detection is crucial for saving lives, so it’s important to take action before the situation becomes irreversible.”

According to Ms. Safoa Dora, the wife of a jail officer, there used to be a misconception that breast cancer was as deadly as the coronavirus or Ebola.

However, thanks to education, her understanding of the disease has changed.

She also discovered that early detection could lead to effective treatment, so it was important for all women to undergo screening to prevent any potential harm.

