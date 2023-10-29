Rotary club, partners screen residents of Inchaban on breast cancer 

Inchaban(WR), Oct. 29, GNA- The Rotary club of Sekondi- Takoradi as part of its corporate social responsibilities has organized a breast cancer awareness and screening exercise dubbed “boobrisky”.

This year’s exercise saw the partnership of sister clubs such as rotary club of Takoradi Anaji, VRA Hospital, VRA ladies’ association, Virtuous ladies, the Aboadze and Takoradi enclave of lions’ club international participating in the exercise.

The screening exercise, which lasted for more than six hours, was to help community members know their status on the condition and take steps in the prevention and treatment to avoid complications associated with Breast Cancer in Ghana, especially Western Region.

Mr. Cosmos Segbefia, the President for the Rotary Club of Sekondi Takoradi during the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency that, the club for the past seven years, had organized similar exercises in communities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, which had contributed significantly to early detection and treatment saving lives of people, especially women.

He noted that those who needed further attention from the screening exercise would be referred and monitored as part of the project and success story on saving lives in communities through these kind gestures.

Ms. Yaa Amoako-Adu, President of the Virtuous Board room said partnering Rotary was to raise awareness on men vulnerabilities to the conditions

She narrated, “Recently, I visited a friend of mine who lost the husband through breast cancer, I know a lot of people will find it rare to a lot of because they think breast cancers only affects females or women.”

Ms. Amoako-Adu said there was the need to push information further to sensitize men, adding “we have realized people do not take things seriously with regard to the male counterpart. I came here today with male lecturer and a course-mate and other women in my class to get screened and help in advocacy”.

A Melvin Jones Fellow of the Aboadze Enclave Lions Club, Adolf Djabanor, said educating the public on health issues was critical on informed living.

He said the club did a lot of work last year pertaining to Education and awareness on childhood cancers.

Mr Djabanor said the club also engaged in activities such as sight for all, hunger project, environment, diabetes, and projects to create awareness for better lifestyle.

Ms. Gifty Aidoo, Vice President of the VRA Ladies Association, encouraged communities to disregard myths and misconceptions regarding the disease and rather subject themselves to full course treatment to decrease the rate of deaths.

GNA

