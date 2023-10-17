We are looking at immediate, future support for Dam spillage victims — President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Oct.17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured of a comprehensive support package for victims of the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The people’s immediate as well as future needs were being taken into consideration, he said.

“It is the National Disaster Management Organisation’s (NADMO) intention to continue the exercise of providing relief items,” the President added when he toured some of the affected areas in the Volta Region.

Thousands of people, especially those living within the North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu areas have been greatly affected by the spillage.

More than 20, 000 people have been displaced and distressed, following the spillage, according to NADMO officials.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, accompanied by some members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee charged to coordinate the Government’s response to the tragedy, said the authorities were determined to alleviate the plight of the people.

“Apart from what NADMO is doing, we also have to think about the future.

“I am aware that you are a farming people… farming on the banks of the River that has overflowed and destroyed many of the farms,” he noted.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President would be working with the local authorities “to decide exactly the nature of the support we have to give to you when the waters have gone away”.

Interacting with the people at Mepe, the President consoled the people, saying the Government sympathised with all those affected.

Socio-economic activities in the affected areas, particularly those related to the agricultural value chain, have virtually come to a halt in the wake of the disaster.

Cemeteries, places of convenience, homes, offices, among others were submerged.

Prior to the tragedy, the Volta River Authority (VRA) had cautioned all residents along the Volta River and downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams to be on alert and take the necessary precautionary measures.

GNA

