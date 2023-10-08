Venomous Vipers team involved in accident; GFA postpones match with King Faisal

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed the Division One League encounter between King Faisal and Venomous Vipers after the latter were involved in an accident on Saturday night.

The team bus of Cape Coast-based Venomous Vipers was involved in an accident en route to Ejisu to honour their clash with King Faisal, with no deaths recorded thus far.

Information gathered so far reveals that several players and team officials have sustained various degree of injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

A statement on the GFA’s website about the postponement of the match said:

“This decision was taken after Venomous Vipers suffered a road accident on their way to Ejisu to honour the match.

“Players and officials of Vipers FC are currently undergoing medical treatment.

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has been in contact with the club. All stakeholders have been duly informed about the postponement of the match.

“At this moment, the welfare of the players and officials of the team is our primary concern, and the football family wishes them a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the club at this moment.”

GNA

