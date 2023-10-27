UNU-INRA engages stakeholders on INFoCAT

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The United Nations University – Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) has held a stakeholder workshop on a development initiative called “Innovate for Clean Agricultural Technologies” (INFoCAT).

The workshop was to introduce the INFoCAT project to the stakeholders and to seek their input and support for effective implementation.

It was to generate shared understanding on the context, goals, objectives and scope of the project as well as to identify opportunities for cross-learning and collaboration.

The workshop was also to identify potential risks and challenges related to the project implementation and to develop an appropriate mitigation plan.

Ms Gifty Ampomah, Research Fellow, UNU-INRA, said the project sought to advance women and youth economic empowerment, especially in rural communities in selected African countries, namely, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

She said INFoCAT would reduce gender imbalances and promote inclusion in clean energy agricultural technology innovation.

It would also reduce drudgery and increase agricultural productivity and incomes for smallholder farmers in rural areas.

She said the project would support clean energy agricultural technology start-ups with a focus on women-led companies.

It would also support green entrepreneurs to develop demand-driven and solution-oriented technologies to solve challenges smallholder farmers faced in their daily activities.

Dr Ferdinand Tornyie, Research Fellow, UNU-INRA, emphasised that the project implementation would be based on in-depth research in order to ensure that the right solutions were provided to the beneficiaries.

Stakeholders who participated in the workshop included representatives from the Energy Commission, Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, Ghana Standards Authority, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Industrial Research, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Hunger Project.

Others were from the Department of Agriculture- Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, Department of Agriculture- Gomoa East District, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, farming and food processing groups, green entrepreneurs, and agritech engineers.

Some participants also joined online from Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Canada.

Some of the stakeholders highlighted the activities their organisations were doing to promote clean energy and women and youth inclusion.

Mr David Kofi Dokli, Director for Agriculture, Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly of Local Government Services of Ghana, said he was excited about the INFoCAT project.

“I see the project as good because it is focusing on women and youth and those from remote areas. It is good because it is also going to reduce drudgery,” he said.

Another participant, Madam Rebecca Addo, a farmer from Potsin, Gomoa East District, said the workshop had given her the opportunity to make input on the kind of machines she would need in her work, and she hoped that her input would be considered by the project implementers.

GNA

