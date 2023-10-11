UN’s General Assembly Elects Bulgaria and Albania as New Human Rights Council Members

New York, Oct 11 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria was elected as a member of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council (HRC) for the period 2024-2026 on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said. “Thank you to everyone who supported Bulgaria’s candidacy. The election of our country as a member of the HRC is a recognition of its active policy in the field of human rights”, Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said.

A secret ballot took place at the General Assembly in New York to elect two new members – Bulgaria received 160 votes, Albania 123, while Russia failed to return to UN’s top human rights body as it had less votes than the two countries – 83, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

The UN Human Rights Council is an international human rights body within the UN system that replaced the UN Commission on Human Rights.

BTA/GNA

