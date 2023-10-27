Medeama defender reveals team’s target to defend league title

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Medeama FC’s left-back Hamidu Fatawu has revealed the club’s ambitions to defend the betPawa Premier League title to put smiles on the faces of their supporters again.

The Black Stars left-back told the media that the players and technical team were working hard, and mentally psyched to win the coveted title back-back to attain Asante Kotoko’s enviable record in 2011-2014.

“We want to win the league and we have that in mind, just as Kotoko did. After winning the league, we would want to defend it because you know how exciting it is to win the league back to back which is a plus for us the players, and also make the supporters happy. So we all have that mentality to win the league again,” he said.

To achieve the target, Fatawu said the team was united and focused to realise the possible target. “We are very united for the cause. Even if something happens around us, we solve it and we also communicate a lot”.

“As long as I’m at Medeama, if there’s no opportunity for me to travel, I am still with them. I would give my best to do everything for Medeama till my time is due, then I will move,” he added.

He entreated the supporters to throw their weight behind Medeama to win the three matches ahead of them and march on to win the 2023/24 league title.

Medeama SC sits at the bottom of the league table with four points after four matches, with two outstanding games to play.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

