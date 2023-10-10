UN: Complete closure of the Gaza Strip violates international law

Geneva, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - The United Nations has criticized Israel’s decision to stop all deliveries of food, water, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

It is forbidden under international humanitarian law to deprive people of what they need to survive, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in Geneva on Tuesday.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Any restrictions on the movement of people and goods to implement a siege must be justified by military necessity or may otherwise amount to collective punishment.”

Israel said it was imposing a “complete siege” on the Palestinian territory in response to the large-scale Hamas attack that left around 900 people dead in Israel.

Several hundred people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by the Israeli air force.

GNA

