Tsunami warning lifted after magnitude-6.6 Japan earthquake

Tokyo, Oct. 5, (dpa/GNA) – A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck Japan’s eastern outlying islands early Thursday.

The earthquake, which hit at 11 am (0200 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres, near Torishima Island, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The uninhabited island is about 580 kilometres south of the country’s capital, Tokyo.

The JMA immediately issued a warning of a 1-metre high tsunami on the Izu Islands, and residents were asked to move away from the coast. The warning has now been lifted.

Earlier, a 30-centimetre-high tidal wave had been observed on the coast of the volcanic island of Hachijo-jima. There were no reports of damage.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

