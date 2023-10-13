Traders on bail over alleged manufacturing, selling of fake GIHOC products

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.13, GNA – Two traders who are accused of manufacturing, labelling, packaging and selling of fake GIHOC Distilleries products have been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties each.

Regina Onai, 45, and Justin Onai Avadu, 50, have denied conspiring and forging trademark and sale of fake and unwholesome food products to the public.

The case is adjourned to November 13, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour that the complainant in the case was GIHOC Distilleries Ghana Limited.

Regina and Justin Onai are both residents of Sun City at Adjei-Kojo.

He said in May 2023, Management of Kasapreko Company Limited located at Baatsonaa reported to the Batsonaa Divisional Police Command that, they had information indicating that, some persons were producing alcoholic beverages at Adiei-Kojo using their trade name without permission.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said on May 24, 2023, the Baatsonaa Divisional Command in collaboration with the Heads of Security at Kasapreko Company Limited, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited and Lawson Herbal, proceeded to the location at Sun City, Adjei-Kojo where Regina, one of the accused persons was met in a gated house busily engaging in the manufacturing, labelling and packaging of alcoholic beverages.

She was arrested with 17 cartons of Herb Afrik, 10 cartons of Mandingo, a carton of Castle Bridge and six cartons of J.H. Henkes Aromatic Schiedam Schnapps, several gallons of alcohol mixed with tree barks, numerous empty bottles of Herb Afrik, Mandingo, Castle Bridge, and others.

The prosecution said Regina told the police that the house belonged Justin, the second accused person and she led the police to his location for his arrest.

The Court heard that the accused persons in their cautioned statements in the presence of an independent witness admitted to the offence.

He said samples of the products produced by the accused persons were sent to the Food and Drugs Authority for forensic analysis and report as part of the investigation process.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said a report was submitted on the samples.

After investigations, they were charged with the offences and put before court.



