TOLEC-GH engages special schools to mark World Mental Health Day

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Oct 13, GNA – Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology focused organisation, has engaged some special schools in the Northern Region as part of activities to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day.

They were Dakpema M/A Primary School in the Tamale Metropolis and the Savelugu School for the Deaf in the Savelugu Municipality.

This year’s World Mental Health Day was on the theme: “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right”.

It sought to create more awareness on the rights of persons with mental illness, as well as reduce the incidence of stigmatisation, discrimination, and abuse.

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director of TOLEC-GH, speaking during the event at Dakpema M/A Primary School in Tamale, said it was to help provide psychological support services for the schools to ensure the holistic growth and development of the children.

He said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948, which Ghana was a member, recognised the right to health, including mental health as a fundamental human right, hence the event.

He said, “As we commemorate this day, it is important we join forces together to help safeguard the rights of persons with mental illness in our communities.”

Madam Yeiseh Christiana, Headmistress of Dakpema M/A Primary School Special Unit Block “B”, expressed the need for more support to make the school conducive for effective teaching and learning.

She said most parents and guardians did not see the need to enroll their children with special needs in schools and the few, who brought the children to school, often abandoned them without providing their needs.

OLEC – GH presented some assorted drinks, and foodstuffs to the school.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10, to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.

GNA

