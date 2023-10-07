Teacher Exodus: Government asked to act fast

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Oct.07, GNA—Mr Yaw Sompa, Private Legal Practitioner and Financial Analyst, has urged the Government to quickly address the exodus of teachers in the country.

“We need to change the narrative and this will first start with our leaders changing the narrative and doing the right thing so that teachers and other workers will gain trust in the system to stay and make a living here,” he said.

Mr Sompa said this on Saturday during a discussion on an Accra-based television programme.

He empathised with the situation, adding that, “you can’t fault anyone running away because they are going through difficult times.”

Mr Bernard Mornah, a Political Activist, said the situation was damaging the educational system and must be fixed immediately.

Mr Sam Pee Yalley, a Former High Commissioner to India, said “bad” educational system was one of the catastrophes ever to hit Ghana.

He called for proper facilities and structures to to be put in place to make education attractive.

Dr Christian Addai-Poku, the Registrar of the Na­tional Teaching Council, this week said the high attrition rate in the nation’s education sector posed a great threat to the future of the na­tion’s education and development.

The Registrar said early this year, a little over 16,000 Ghanaian teachers applied to the Department of Education in the United Kingdom (UK) for employment.

He said 10,000 of the applicants with Ghana Teacher Licenses, had as at June 13, 2023, been certified to work in the UK without any further assessment (qualified teacher status test) by the UK government.

The Registrar said though the nation produced huge numbers of qual­ified teachers every year, the high attrition rate created yearly shortages across the country.

GNA

