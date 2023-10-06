TDC Development Company wins UPSA CEOs and Business Leaders Award

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, Oct. 6, GNA – The TDC Development Company Limited, a state institution responsible for planning, layout, and development of the Tema Acquisition Area, has been recognized and awarded by the University of Professional Studies Accra (Faculty of Accounting and Finance) as the best in the housing and provision category.

The programme, named “A Night with CEOs and Business Leaders,”, was on the theme “Bridging the Gap between Academia and Industry.”

Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, the Protocol and Administrative Officer for TDC, who received the plaque of accomplishment award, disclosed that TDC had the award based on their ability to deliver their mandate, provide employment for the public, and be able to complete their annual target.

Mr. Okwei explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that TDC Company Limited had completed phase I of the National Housing Ownership Estate, which was a joint venture by the National Housing Ownership Fund and the TDC, and phase one is 204 units. And phase two is also seeing progress.

He mentioned that TDC was on the verge of completing Kpone Affordable Housing, which, would deliver not less than 3,000 units comprising 150 blocks.

He noted that the TDC was the leader in real estate in Ghana in terms of delivering and providing affordable houses at competitive prices.

He said, “I am saying this because most people ask, how affordable are your houses? But if you go to some affordable houses and take into consideration the light infrastructure, water infrastructure, gated community, underground drainage facilities, sewage system availability, car

parking facilities, and reserve water facilities, all that has been added to the final pricing is indeed affordable.

He informed the public that TDC had a digital payment method for the public to make payments without having to spend much time at the office.

Mr. Okwei mentioned that TDC will do its best to retain its position and awards in the coming years.

GNA

