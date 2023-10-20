Tanker Owners Union and Drivers donates to flood victims in Adidome

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Oct. 20, GNA – The Tanker Owners Union and Drivers in Ghana has donated assorted items to support the flood victims in Adidome.

The items were 2,000 bags of bottled water, 1,000 bags of rice, 60 cartons of sardine, 60 cartons of cooking oil and 60 cartons of tin fish.

The support came after Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyemang V, Dufia of Adidome, called on the Union to lend a helping hand to the people as situations became dire.

Togbe Agyemang said the situation was a national situation and requested all individuals to lend support for the victims.

He indicated that the mental health of the victims was important and called on other organisations and unions to come on board to support the victims.

Togbe Agyemang lauded the Union and its drivers for the items and urged them to offer more for the people whenever they could.

Mr Korku Doe, the Executive Secretary for the Union, said the donation was to give a temporary support to the victims.

He assured the people of more relief items in coming weeks since it was also their corporate social responsibility.

Mr Doe urged Mr Gabriel Roosevelt Hotordze, the Member of Parliament, who received the items to ensure that each victim received a share.

Mr Hotordze lauded the Union leaders and Togbe Agyemang for support and pledged to see the items distributed fairly among the victims.

