Dam Spillage: 7,202 residents displaced in Anloga District – NADMO

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR) Oct.20, GNA – A total of 7,202 residents living along the coastal belt of Anloga District in the Volta Region have been displaced by the devastating floods caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Areas affected include farms, businesses, households, animal farms, and others.

Mr Philip Bokorga, the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Anloga, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that more than 1,161 houses were affected by the floods.

He said statistics reviewed that 650.5 acres of farmlands with crops such as tomatoes, onion, cassava, maize, carrots, and others were also washed away.

“Our assessments have identified 1,722 households in over 20 communities who have been heavily affected,” he said.

Mr Bokorga commended the National Officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and NADMO for timely intervention by providing some relief items to the affected victims.

He advised the residents to wear protective clothing in the affected areas to avoid any infection.

“We would need a total of GH₵382,600 to be able to resolve the damages and bring the situation to normalcy.”

Mr Bokorga further urged the affected residents to exercise patience whilst they anticipate more relief items.

Mr Godwin Dogbe, the Anloga District Environmental Health Officer, on his part, appealed to the public to practice good personal hygiene to avoid any outbreak of disease as a result.

