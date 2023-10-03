Swiss tourist killed in Turkey bus crash, 11 injured

Istanbul, Oct. 3, (dpa/GNA) – A Swiss tourist was killed while 10 other Swiss nationals and the driver were injured after a minibus carrying them crashed into a parked truck in southern Turkey, state media reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the D400 motorway in the Mediterranean tourism hotspot of Antalya, state news agency Anadolu said.

The people who were injured were taken to hospital.

The coach was carrying 11 Swiss tourists from Antalya Airport to their hotel in Manavgat, a popular sightseeing area some 67 kilometres east of the airport.

