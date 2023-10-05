Sung Foundation holds durbar on clean energy for transportation

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct. 5, GNA – Sung Foundation, a Non-profit Orgainisation in Ghana, has held an advocacy durbar on clean energy for transportation to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

The clean energy for transportation project, funded by Gower Street Activity and implemented by Sung Foundation, is aimed at strengthening eco clubs and establishing new ones, and advocacy on clean cooking strategies.

It also advocates the establishment of community by-laws to protect trees and the environment, as well as promote solar energy for domestic users.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the transportation industry in the Northern Region to discuss and advocate the adoption of clean energy solutions within the sector.

Hajia Fati Seidu Tambro, the Executive Director of Sung Foundation, speaking during the event in Tamale, said issues of climate change were now at the centre of development efforts and stakeholders needed to take measures to address the challenges.

She said renewable energy or clean energy was the way to go. “We continue to rely on petroleum products, which unfortunately are not only expensive, but also a great threat to the environment.”

She urged the government to place a premium on renewable energy such as the use of electricity to power motorbikes.

Hajia Tambro said the transportation sector played significant role in contributing to environmental challenges such as air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, adding, “It is imperative that we collectively explore sustainable alternatives to mitigate these issues.”

She appealed to stakeholders, especially the Transport Unions, to engage their members on clean energy for transportation initiative to build healthy environment.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, urged the participants to support the government, to promote clean energy for transportation to reduce emissions.

