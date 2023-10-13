Stop water spillage-NDC Volta urges VRA  

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has asked the Volta River Authority (VRA) to halt its dam’s excess water spillage causing havoc to communities along its banks.

“As a Party, we call on the Volta River Authority to as a matter of urgency stop the spillage with immediate effect until adequate safety measures are put in place before any further spillage.

“We are not oblivious to the need to safeguard the Dam due to excess water. But what we have seen this year before the spillage is unacceptable,” the Party said in a press release signed by James Gunu, its Regional Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the VRA did not engage the communities along its banks “properly” before it commenced the spillage.

The statement noted that in the past, the Authority engaged in broader stakeholder engagements and sensitisation of communities along the banks of the Volta Lake ahead of the spillage.

It said this year, that was not done, leading to flooding of homes.

The statement also called on the Government to intervene and help meet the emergency needs of the affected communities because the damage caused was beyond individual support.

The statement noted that the Adidome Hospital had been affected by power cut caused by the flooding, leaving individuals in need of medical care in danger.

It said some communities had also been cut off.

Communities affected are in Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, Keta and Anlo districts.

GNA

