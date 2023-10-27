State media: Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang dead at 68

Beijing, Oct. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang, 68, died early on Friday after suffering a sudden heart attack in Shanghai, state news agency Xinhua reports.

The former premier suffered a heart attack late on Thursday and died at 12:10 am on Friday (1610 GMT Thursday) after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Li Keqiang had stepped down as premier in March after 10 years in office under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Li Keqiang was born on July 1, 1955 in Dingyuan, in the eastern province of Anhui, the son of a functionary. Like other intellectuals he was forced to

In 1974 during the Cultural Revolution, he was forced to go to the countryside like other intellectuals.

As one of only 3% of all applicants who managed to gain admission, he studied law at Peking University and earned a doctorate in economics.

Xi and Li Keqiang were the favourites to succeed then-president and Chinese Communist Party leader Hu Jintao, but Xi prevailed and Li, considered a Hu protégé, had to settle for the post of prime minister.

Li Keqiang was effectively sidelined by Xi, and eventually replaced by Li Qiang in March.

There had been rumours about Li Keqiang’s health for years. During his visits abroad, long rest breaks always had to be built into his schedule, diplomats reported in confidential conversations.

GNA

