Standard Chartered champions girls’ empowerment and inclusivity

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Standard Chartered has hosted a Girls Summit to mark International Day of the Girl Child.

Selected girls between the ages of 14 and 18 from five schools were taken through insightful discussions on career selection and building, entrepreneurship and mastering one’s act and craft.

They were also sensitised on leveraging available opportunities to add value to oneself and building resilience to break the glass ceiling and to progress in any given field.

Girls from Accra High School and Methodist Girls High School opened the summit with a robotic exhibition.

Addressing the participants, Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, encouraged the girls to remain steadfast, focused, recognise their potential and take their studies serious to position them for a better future.

“Every one of us is unique and has huge potential. Life can be challenging but should not stop you from dreaming and pursuing your goals,” she advised.

“Keep your focus and do not get distracted.”

She stated that the summit was in line with the Bank’s community engagement initiative ‘Futuremakers’.

Futuremakers seeks to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities by empowering the next generation to learn, earn and grow.

“As an organisation championing diversity, we want to encourage young girls to be able to take up professions in any field,” she explained.

“So, we keep encouraging young girls to look out for their potential and talents as we inspire and empower them to be the best version of themselves.”

Speakers at the summit were accomplished young women from diverse sectors – a Petroleum Geologist, Martha Ama Ofoli; Country Manager of Denk Pharma, Naa Okailey Adamafio-Manteau; Digital Marketer, Alice Mensah and Squadron Leader (Ghana Airforce), Ama Serwah.

They inspired the girls by sharing their career journeys and encouraged them to strive hard, study and realise their full potential.

Female entrepreneurs from the Bank’s Women in Technology programme, Autism Ambassador, Alice Mamaga; founder of Virtutor Online, Laura Pepera and Natalie Fordwor of WonderSpaced; also took their turn to share their entrepreneurial journey and encourage the girls to venture into that sector as well.

The summit was wrapped up with a speed mentoring session to address individual questions from the girls.

International Day of the Girl Child, which is an international observance day was declared by the United Nations (UN).

It highlights the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

