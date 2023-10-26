Stakeholders urged to increase awareness of breast cancer  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 26, GNA – Madam Comfort Tani Alhassan, Executive Director of Collective Action Against Poverty (CAAP) in Ghana, has called on stakeholders in the health sector to increase awareness of breast cancer in the country.

She expressed the need for cancer care services to improve quality breast cancer healthcare delivery as a priority to save women from the disease.

She was speaking at a breast cancer screening exercise held at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale and organised by CAAP to mark World Breast Cancer Day.

It was to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affected women globally and to educate people on the risk factors of breast cancer.

Dr Ruth Nukpezah, a Lecturer and Vice Dean of School of Nursing and Midwifery at UDS, indicated that there were many factors, which influenced the risk of breast cancer, including lifestyle and genetics.

She advised both women and men to eat more fruits and vegetables to prevent breast cancer.

Dr Emelia Guo, a Lecturer at UDS, advised men to support breast cancer awareness campaigns by educating members of the public on regular checkups for early detection and prevention.

Hajia Fati Seidu, Executive Director of Sung Foundation, urged women to visit nearby health facilities for breast cancer follow-up tests if diagnosed to improve their chances for survival.

