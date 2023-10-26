Let’s join hands to fight breast cancer- GHS, THP-Ghana 

By Emelia B. Addae

Adjena Dornor (E/R), Oct. 26, GNA – The Hunger Project (THP) Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has intensified the fight against breast cancer at the Adjena Dornor Epicentre, as several women are being screened for the life-threatening disease.

The screening was organised as part of events to commemorate this year’s breast awareness month, which took place in the Asuogyaman District at the Adjena Dornor Epicentre as part of the Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project.

Officials of the THP-Ghana and the GHS emphasised the importance of collective efforts in addressing the devastating disease as they delivered their messages centred around the theme of unity in the battle against breast cancer, saying, “Let’s join hands to fight breast cancer.”

Mr. Charles Dzamesi, Project Officer of the Adjena Dornor Epicentre, said the project, focused on the health of mothers and children.

Nonetheless, he urged both men and women to embrace the education programme on breast cancer to increase awareness and take charge of their breast health.

He also explained that breast cancer awareness was an annual international health campaign marked in October to educate individuals about the disease and encourage proactive measures for early detection and treatment.

“A lot of people don’t believe breast cancer exists,” she said, stressing, “Bear in mind that it is closer to you and not far away, so let us frequent hospitals for breast examination.”

Madam Afua Konadu, a public health nurse in the Asuogyaman District, mentioned some signs of the possible effect or development of breast cancer, such as new lumps in the breast, swelling of part of the breast, irritation of the breast skin, redness in the nipple area of the breast, and pain in the nipple area of the breast.

“If you have any symptoms, quickly visit the health facilities for early detection and treatment, because if it is not detected early and the situation gets out of hand, handling it would be difficult,” she said.

A number of students and parents attended the breast screening event, where nurses educated them on the importance of self-examination on a monthly basis after menstruation.

This practice helps individual females detect any potential signs early on, allowing them to promptly report to healthcare facilities.

According to Madam Konadu, the VRA hospital offers mammogram screenings for breast cancer in the district at a nominal fee, allowing individuals to easily get checked.

The Adjena Dornor Epicentre, established in 2010, caters to 12 communities, such as Metekpo, Tesanya, Dawa Tokro, Sedom, Aplah, Sarpor Kpeti, and Sapor Sisi.

The Hunger Project is dedicated to developing long-term and comprehensive strategies to address the issue of hunger.

This approach addresses pressing issues and fundamental factors, offering a plan for fostering resilience, independence, and empowerment within communities, guaranteeing a future where all individuals are well-nourished and able to flourish.

