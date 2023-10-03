Staff, stakeholders of the Airports Company asked to renew their commitment 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has urged Staff and Stakeholders to renew their commitment to ‘Team Service’ to place Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the global map.

She expressed appreciation to Stakeholders and Passengers for their immense contribution to Service delivery and patronage of the airports’ service.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey made the call, in Accra, at the launch of the 2023 Customer Service Week Celebration being celebrated globally on the theme: “Team Service.”

The celebration started on October 2, 2023, and would end on October 6, 2023.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey said the celebration offered the Management of GACL the opportunity to declare its commitment to dedicated staff behind the wheels of service.

The Managing Director said the recent Level 1 Accreditation ACI Airport Customer Experience attained by Kotoka International Airport was a testament of the hard work and dedication of the entire Airport Community.

She said it reflected the unwavering commitment to provide exceptional services to Passengers, Partners, and Stakeholders.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey said strides had been made in Airport Service Delivery, citing the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards for which Kotoka international Airport had been a recipient on three consecutive occasions: Best Airport by Region and size 2 – 5 million passengers for 2019, 2020 & 2021.

She said the successes chalked had put Kotoka International Airport and Ghana for that matter on an enviable pedestal in the global aviation industry space and urged Staff to strive to do more.

Mr Eric Prempeh, the Customer Service Manager at GACL, said GACL’s Service journey had been built on the desire to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

He called for more collaboration between stakeholders and departments to repeatedly offer customers a world-class service experience.

As part of the celebrations, there was a signing of the Service Pledge by Management, Staff and Stakeholders present at the event.

The Service Pledge is a commitment by all to work together as a team to deliver outstanding customer experience to passengers and stakeholders.

The Customer Service Week, expected to be observed at all GACL operated airports, will feature activities such as the Customer Service Awareness Forum, Airport Service Quiz, a Photo Booth Session with passengers, and visits to Stakeholders, among others.

