Showdown walk shakes Cape Coast Metropolis  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Oct. 29, GNA – There was massive turnout as hundreds thronged the principal streets to participate in Mr Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ‘showdown walk’ in Cape Coast.

The attendees dressed in branded ‘Ken for 2024’ t-shirts and other party paraphernalia, danced to music and chanted slogans of the presidential candidate as they displayed placards indicating the reasons Mr Agyapong was the best candidate for Ghana.

More than 10 pickups and buses joined the procession and played different kinds of Ghanaian music to entertain the attendees amidst long hours of non-stop traffic on the principal streets of Cape Coast where the walk took place.

Delegates from all the 22 constituencies, well-wishers, party executives and leadership participated in the walk.

It also attracted highly respected personalities in the NPP party as well as some current and retired leaders.

Security personnel detailed to monitor the event were virtually on holiday as the ‘showdown walk” was peaceful and entertaining.

The walk begun at the Cape Coast Sport Stadium around 08:00 hours and ended around 01:30 hours at the Cape Coast Chapel square.

It was to solicit support and votes from delegates in the Central Region.

GNA

