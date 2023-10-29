I will beat Mahama hands down in 2024- Ken Agyapong  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Oct 29, GNA – Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured party delegates of wining the 2024 election when voted as the flagbearer of the party.

He described himself as confident, bold and experienced candidate who could beat Mr John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hands down.

“I assure delegates that I will beat John Mahama hands down in the general election when voted to lead the NPP.”

The presidential candidate noted that regardless of his political affiliations, making Ghana great and strong as the National Anthem underscored was his vision and could be realized if delegates voted for him to lead.

Mr Agyapong gave the assurance when he addressed delegates, party faithful supporters and sympathisers at the Cape Coast chapel square where they converged after one of his ‘showdown walks’ through the principal streets in the Metropolis.

He noted that he was a man of truth, a unifier, patriotic and disciplined and would bring back all the grassroots together to rally behind the party for victory 2024.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament urged the delegates not to be intimidated by anyone but be bold and strong to resist any form of inducement that would influence their votes.

“Don’t be intimidated by anyone, you make the Jubilee House so don’t allow anyone to influence your vote but resist or give them a showdown”, he insisted.

Mr Agyapong advised them to support him as Ghanaians would not vote for NPP if he did not win the upcoming Saturday, November 4, delegates conference.

The Presidential Candidate cautioned the Police Service and Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections or he would resist any attempts to interfere in the result.

On his visions, he pledged to transform Central Region through its tourism potential by ensuring effective management of the castle and forts among others.

Mr Agyapong said his administration would implement policies and interventions, particularly in the industrial and natural resources sectors to develop the country.

He mentioned a lot of contributions he had made to the party from former President Kuffour’s era to date and assured that the well-being of the Ghanaian people remained his top priority.

The showdown walk attracted many people from all walks of life and from the political divide who believed the country needed him for development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

