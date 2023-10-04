Pursue circular, religious knowledge to shape your lives – Ahmadiyya youth urged 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Asokore (Ash), Oct. 4, GNA – Dr Dr Anassass Issah Adusei, an Issah Adusei, an Islamic scholar, has asked Muslim youth to pursue circular education and religious knowledge to holistically mold their lives to become responsible citizens in future.

He explained that unless one’s efforts were geared towards “both worlds (circular and religious knowledge),” one was not deemed to be a righteous person.

“If you work hard to become rich, and you don’t use your riches to attain the pleasure of Allah, you are not righteous.”

“If you become knowledgeable and you don’t use your knowledge to help mankind, you are not righteous.”

Dr Adusei, the Managing Director, Tawheed Group of Companies, and a former Qaid Ashanti Ilaqa, said this at the opening of the 42nd Annual National Ijtema’a of the Majlis Khuddam-ul Ahmadiyya (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation) – Ghana, at Asokore in the Sekyere-East District of the Ashanti Region.

He emphasised that it was not wrong for one to seek the good things of the earth but Allah says also that after seeking the good things of this earth, one must seek the good things of the hereafter.

The Ijtema’a was held on the theme: “The Ways of the Righteous”.

Dr Adusei said r:hteousness was not a far-fetched concept, it pertained to acting upon simple things to do what was right and just, and urged Ahmadis to, under no circumstance, do anything that constituted a shift in faith.

“If you are an Ahmadi Muslim and you believe in witchcraft, curses, it means you believe that those things have the power to harm you,” he said.

“The Holy Quran has stated many times that those things cannot harm you and if you follow teachings that are not referable, then you are lost.”

“A righteous person must be firm in convictions.”

Mr Hanif Bipuah, the National President, Majlis Khuddam-ul-Ahmadiyya – Ghana, announced that the organisation had received approval to construct a national secretariat for majlis and urged everyone to contribute towards its realisation.

