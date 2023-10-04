Government committed to partnering stakeholders to build a 21st-century education system  

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Oct. 4. GNA-The government is committed to building stronger partnerships with all key stakeholders, including the private sector, to consolidate the gains made so far in the country’s education sector.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES) said the aim was to help build a 21st-century education system that would deliver improved learning outcomes for the benefit of all Ghanaian children of school-going age, without any discrimination.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, he said the government was implementing a few education reforms and interventions to transform teaching and learning in schools.

This, he said would improve educational outcomes under the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018 –2030).

The Director General said currently, financial barriers had been removed in Senior High Education in the country to ensure that no qualified student was denied access.

This was made possible by the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy to respond to the four key pillars namely: Access, Equity, Quality and Skill Development.

Dr. Nkansah pointed out, that to equip the current generation of learners with the needed training in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), a new multi-faceted approach had been adopted.

Five out of the 10 newly constructed STEM Senior High Schools built across the country, had been operationalized.

They are the Abomosu STEM, Bosomtwe Girls,’ Bosomtwe STEM, Awaso and Kpasenkpe STEMs.

The government was constructing 20 STEM centres in all the 16 regions in the country.

Some of these centres when completed, would expose learners to Robotics, 3D printing, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

Dr Nkansah said the GES had launched the Passport and Minecraft Education and other digital platforms designed to equip pre-tertiary school learners with the knowledge and capacity to utilize the power of games through self and guided learning to build digitals.

He was confident that the implementation of all these programmes and policies would rightly equip learners with the right 21st-century skills to enable them to succeed and build the nation in the future.

