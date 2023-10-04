Allow Muslim girls to pursue carriers in TVET-FOMWAG urges parents

By Isaac Arkoh, Kyiase (C/R), Oct 04, GNA – The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Ghana (FOMWAG), has called on Muslim parents to allow children particularly girls, to pursue careers in Technical and Vocational Education (TVET).

FOMWAG said that will empower girls to venture into male-dominated jobs to bridge the gender gap between males and females in TVET aside making them economically independent.

Hajia Hajara Issahaku Telly, the National Amirah of FOMWAG gave the advice at the 26th Annual Conference of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Ghana (FOMWAG) at Kyiase near Komenda-Junction in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

It was on the theme: “Towards Economic Empowerment of the Muslim Women for a Sustainable Community.”

Hajia Issahaku said: “I encourage our Muslim parents to take advantage of the government’s intervention in TVET to enrol their children, particularly girls, to gain employable skills.

“Gone are the days when people held the notion that TVET is for children who are not academically good. TVET is for everybody, provided you have a head, you have a heart, you have hands to do the skill.

“The skills will not only empower you economically but lessen the burden of poverty and rippling effects in Muslim communities,” she noted.

FOMWAG is in all the 16 Regions and 80 districts across the country under the objective of empowering women to abide by the teachings of Islam through the Holy Qur’an and the Hadith (Sunnah).

As part of the conference, many activities were held including health screening, skills training, capacity building, donations, fundraising to support education, and citations of some members for their dedicated services.

Hajia Issahaku encouraged young learners to also develop interests in pursuing TVET courses to acquire skills to set up their businesses to ensure easier employment opportunities than waiting on the government for jobs.

“So, I want to appeal to young individuals, once you have the talents, once you have the love, you can pursue TVET which is the way to go,” she added.

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in a statement read on her behalf, said the empowerment of women and girls remained one of the most effective ways to achieve higher economic growth and better living standards among the millions of people in developing countries.

This support will take many forms, from business assistance to higher standards of education, healthcare, and agricultural expertise, among others.

Equally, domestic violence was also a challenge confronting woman in many communities which was not only a social issue, but an economic one.

She indicated that role models must encourage women and girls to aspire to leadership roles within their communities to reach their full potential.

Sheikh Ishaak Ibrahim Nuamah, an Islamic Scholar, in a keynote address, highlighted the essence of purpose in life, the concept of human capital development, and home management.

He said women constituted most the country’s population, so they needed to be well-represented to make a meaningful impact on national development.

He urged women to take up leadership roles to help improve their representation in the decision-making process at all levels.

GNA

