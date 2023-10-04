Prioritise data security of patients in AI application – WHO

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Dr Francis Kasolo, the World Health Organization(WHO) Country Representative, has urged medical professionals to prioritise the data security of patients in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He said the application of AI in healthcare delivery could subject the data and diagnostic records of patients to all manner of breaches and abuse.

Thus, medical professionals must include data protection tools in the use of AI in diagnostics and other healthcare services.

Dr Kasolo made the call at the opening of the 2023 Medical Knowledge Fiesta organized by the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

It is on the theme,” Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Build a Sustainable and Health Nation, the Role of Health Professionals.”

“More importantly, we need to safeguard data privacy by prioritizing robust security measures and respecting data privacy which is paramount in building the health data of patients,’ Dr Kasolo stated.

He praised the significant progress in the application of A1 in healthcare delivery in Ghana particularly the use of drones to deliver essential medicines in rural areas.

Professor Frank Edwin, Chairperson for the occasion highlighted the relevance of A1 in healthcare delivery.

He said the application of AI reduced the workload of medical professionals in the country.

He said that given the exodus of medical professionals leaving the country, the application of AI would lessen the impact of the deficit that emerged as a result of the exodus.

He urged stakeholders in the medical sector to address the ethical challenges in the application of AI in healthcare delivery.

Dr Keziah Malm, the Programme Manager, National Malaria Elimination Programme, speaking at the event, commended the College for organising the Medical Knowledge Fiesta.

She said the application of AI was crucial to healthcare delivery in the country and encouraged medical professionals to explore alternatives on how to integrate it.

The three-day workshop will feature customer care service in the healthcare sector, virtual reality in medical training and surgical procedures, es and enabling skills for public health in clinical and hospitals.

GNA

