Police arrest 16 over invasion of UTV studios

Accra, Oct. 08, GNA – The Police on Saturday evening arrested 16 persons for invading the studios of United Television (UTV).

The arrest follows a complaint from the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information.

According to the Police, the 16 persons were in custody assisting investigations.

Meanwhile, the National Media Commission (NMC) in a statement issued by Mr George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary, expressed concerns over the act.

It said the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists must stop.



The Commission said perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence did not produce better Journalism.



It said it was for that reason that the Constitution provided anyone who felt aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.



It said as Ghana approached elections in 2024, it was important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana envisaged would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

