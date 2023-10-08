Egyptian policeman kills two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian

Cairo, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – A policeman in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria shot two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian national dead on Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says.

The attacker opened fire on a tourist group in Alexandria’s al-Mansheya district, according to the ministry officials.

Another person was injured in the incident, Egypt’s privately-owned Extra News TV reported. The policeman had been at the site to secure the area when he fired randomly into the crowd, according to the pro-government broadcaster.

“The policeman was arrested,” the broadcaster quoted a security source as saying, adding that “legal procedures” were under way without giving further details. There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities.

The incident comes amid a massive escalation in violence between Palestinians and Israel.

Around 300 people have been killed in Israel since the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas launched surprise large-scale attacks from Gaza. At least 256 people have meanwhile been killed by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip following the offensive.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel.

GNA

