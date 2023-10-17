Plan International Ghana allocates GH¢2m to enhance education in Volta and Oti regions

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 17, GNA – Plan International Ghana, has allocated GH¢ 2.7 million for its 2023/ 2024 financial year towards enhancing educational activities in five districts in its catchment area in the Volta and Oti regions.

This will help in the procurement and distribution of 795 dual desks to upper grades in 64 communities and 192 sets of teachers’ tables and chairs to 46 others across the five districts.

This was revealed by Mr Solomon TesfaMariam, the Country Director for Plan International Ghana, during a short ceremony in Ho to donate teaching and learning materials to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He said the fund would also be used to procure 13,360 approved textbooks in English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and ICT to 27 Non-GALOP schools in Plan Ghana’s five operational districts in the two regions.

“A total of 13,653 boys and girls would be supplied with 88,000 exercise books to enhance their learning while 3,370 children will be provided with school bags to ensure safe keeping of their learning materials.”

Mr TesfaMariam said during the financial year, parents and caregivers would be engaged on their roles in their children’s education and GES, would also receive financial support to provide timely and quality supervision and support to teachers and pupils in 66 communities.

He said 10 friendly latrines would be constructed for females in 10 schools, to enhance sanitation among pupils as well as role model outreach programmes, to motivate children to strive for higher education.

The Country Director disclosed that Plan International Ghana was implementing two grants’ projects in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Child protection in Jasikan municipality in the Oti region.

The aim of the project, he said, was to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in schools and communities and also tackle root causes of child

abuse to enable children, especially girls, to stay and learn in a protective environment.

Mr Sulemana Gbana, the Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area (SPIIA) Manager of Plan International Ghana, said there were still gaps so far as education was concerned and this must be dealt with collaboratively.

He said inadequate teaching and learning materials was one of the gaps, though the government was doing its best, hence it was appropriate that organisations come on board to support.

The donation was received by the Volta Regional Director of Education, Mr Francis Yaw Agbemadi and witnessed by Directors of Education from Plan’s operational districts in Volta and Oti.

The various Municipal and District Directors were appreciative of the work of Plan in their areas in promoting quality education and ensuring that the rights of children were protected.

They said there was “footprint of Plan in almost every school” and this was impacting positively on the education of the children in the areas.

Mr Francis Yaw Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Director of Education, who received the materials expressed his profound gratitude to Plan for its continuous support in enhancing quality education and promoting the rights of children.

GNA

