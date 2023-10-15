PIWC Takoradi appreciates officers

By Seth Danquah

Effia (WR), Oct 15, GNA – The Takoradi branch of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), a subsidiary of the Church of Pentecost (COP) has held a service to show appreciation of its officers for their dedicated service over the years.

They include Elders, Deacons, and Deaconesses who offered voluntary service in various roles in the Church.

The Church instituted the Officers’ Appreciation Day to celebrate their invaluable contribution towards the growth and sustenance of the Church.

This was to recognise their efforts and also, provide an opportunity for members to honour them.

Mr Frank Essien who shared the sermon for the occasion, recalled that the officers, regardless of their busy schedules, devoted their time to the services of the members.

He noted that sometimes the officers out of their challenges leave their problems to attend to the needs of the members.

He read from 1Timothy 3:2 and said: “A church leader must be without fault; he must have only one wife, be sober, self-controlled and orderly; he must welcome strangers in his home; he must be able to teach.”

Mr Essien commended the officers for devoting their time and resources to the development of the church and the members, serving as role models to especially, the young ones in the church.

He quoted 1Thessalonians 5:12 which reads, “But we make this request to you, my brothers: give attention to those who are working among you, who are over you in the Lord to keep order among you.”

He examined Paul’s encouragement to the church to honor Epaphroditus who risked his life for the flock in Philippi and urged the members to emulate that.

He therefore implored the members to appreciate and bless them with their substance in return as a sign of honoring their hard work and dedication.

He also implored the members to encourage the families of the church leaders in much the same way they encouraged the church leaders with prayer, notes, and acts of kindness.

Pastor Selasie Amedeka, Resident Minister of the church who led the church to pray for the officers said the officers of the Church of Pentecost deserved honour for their dedicated service which enabled the church to reach more souls and disciple them.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

