Octogenarian builds library, IT centre for alma mater at Keta 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Oct 1, GNA – Madam Doris Adadevoh Ablo, an octogenarian, has built a modern library and Information Technology (IT) Centre for her former school, Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Convent Basic School at Keta in the Volta Region.

The donation forms part of activities to mark her 80th birthday on Saturday.

Madam Ablo, also known as Mama Michaela I, a professional nurse and an entrepreneur, told the Ghana News Agency during the celebration that it had been her wish to support humanity, and as an old girl, she found it prudent to give back to her former school and to her church.

“It has been my fervent wish to give this little gift as my birthday offering to the glory of God and the good of humanity,” she said.

The one-story building, comprising a library on the ground floor and IT centre at the top floor, which was completed within six months, was commissioned on Friday as a precursor to her birthday.

Mama Michaela said her conviction to undertake the project was not only borne out of love for humanity but building on a family legacy of support she emulated as a young child.

“This is the happiest moment of my life. I feel fulfilled after donating that building…my training as a child made me who I am.”

Most Rev Gabriel Edor Kumordji, Societas Verbi Divini (SVD), Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese,

dedicated the edifice, saying: “It is my prayer that those children who will pass through it will be responsible citizens…and use their IT knowledge to develop Ghana but not to do any abnormal and evil acts.”

Madam Juliet Lormko Kuenyetor, the Headmistress of the School, said she was happy with the project, which would greatly impact on the pupils’ education.

“I am happy my pupil will now learn computer science with ease. Some time ago, we had a problem with our computer laboratory and our library too was not in good shape, but this is a life-saver and I can’t hide my joy,” she said.

The birthday celebration was attended by traditional leaders and dignitaries including Mama Ewui Amegashie, Togbi James-Ocloo IV, and Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, the Keta Education Director.

GNA

