Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli strike damages its headquarters

Gaza, Oct 12, (dpa/GNA) – Israel jets damaged the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent in the northern Gaza Strip, the rescue service said on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Previously, the group said its headquarters had been bombed, but later, the Red Cross Flanders and the Red Crescent’s head office for the Middle East and North Africa, said that was incorrect.

Glass and rocket fragments were scattered in the headquarters building, the Red Crescent in the Gaza Strip said.

The Israeli army had said it was checking reports on the incident.

In response to Saturday’s surprise attacks by Islamist Hamas militants that left at least 1,200 people in Israel dead, the Jewish state sealed off the Gaza Strip, saying there would be no electricity, food or fuel entering the territory. Israel also launched airstrikes on the coastal territory, home to over 2 million Palestinians.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is set to worsen.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that all hospital beds in the territory are occupied, all medicines had been used up and supplies of medical equipment were running low.

The number killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli air raids since Saturday has risen to at least 1,055.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

