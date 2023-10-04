“Our next target is to qualify from the group stage” John Antwi ‘dreams’ big

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Dreams FC’s prolific striker John Antwi says the team will work hard to secure a place in the next stage of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after beating Sierra Leone’s Kallon FC in the prelims.

The Ghanaian club managed to beat Kallon FC on a 3-2 aggregate to grab a slot in the group stage.

Antwi, the Black Stars player told the GNA Sports that his team achieved their first target, adding that it would propel the players to fulfill their next ambition of qualifying from the group.

He said, “Our target was to get to the group stage as debutants and thankfully we have achieved that with hard work and determination from the whole team. Our next target is to qualify from the group stage, hopefully.”

When asked whether the team has the qualities to sail through from the group, he said, “Looking at how young the team is most people didn’t even believe we would get to the group stage, but as believers we have been able to achieve that. So I believe we are going to work hard to qualify from the group stage and continue to make ourselves and Ghana proud. We have the quality and we can do it.”

The 31-year-old who stands as the Egyptian Premier League all-time foreign top goal scorer was elated he contributed to Dreams FC’s maiden continental campaign to reach the money zone.

“I will say I’m very happy that at least my little contribution to the team has helped the club achieve such a feat. Hopefully, we go on and achieve more,” he said.

Antwi returned to his former club Dreams FC on a free transfer this season after playing for clubs including Ismaily, Al Ahly, Misr El-Makkasa, and Pyramids FC.

He also had three months with Jordanian giants Al-Faisaly, before his reunion with his boyhood club Dreams FC.

He scored 77 goals after nine years in the Egyptian Premier League.

Dreams FC will know its opponents after the Confederation Cup draw is held on Friday, October 6 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

