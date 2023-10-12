OSP wants Justice Edward Twum to recuse himself in Cecilia Dapaah’s case  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has petitioned the Chief Justice, asking the judge hearing the cases of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, to recuse himself.

Trial Justice Edward Twum has adjourned to October 18, the two cases between the OSP and the former Minister pending further directions from the Chief Justice.

When sitting resumed today, Thursday, October 12, the trial judge indicated that he had received a letter from the OSP to the Chief Justice for him to recuse himself.

The judge, however, did not state the reasons for the OSP’s request.

Victoria Barth, counsel for Mrs Dapaah, said: “I am not aware of any law of rule of procedure that dispenses with the absence of a lawyer or prosecutor just because they have petitioned the Chief Justice in respect of a matter of which they have due notice and have even initiated.”

“As lawyers, we have an ethical duty to show respect to the court and to treat all persons we engage in the administration of justice fairly and that has not happened today. The OSP is not above the law,” she added in reference to the OSP’s absence in court.

Mrs Dapaah was before the court for her plea to be taken for allegedly failing to declare her assets when she was a Minister.

The former Minister had also filed an application for abridgement of time in a matter, which the OSP sought to freeze her accounts for the second time.

The court was expected to hear the two cases, but they were adjourned to October 18 awaiting the decision of the Chief Justice.

The Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum on August 31, 2023, dismissed the OSP’s application seeking to freeze the accounts of the former Minister.

The court held that the OSP could file the said application out of date and that the OSP was unable to provide a legal basis to freeze the former Minister’s accounts.

The OSP is investigating Mrs Dapaah for corruption and corruption related offences.

This follows media reports at the Circuit Court where the former Minister and her spouse, Dr. Osei Kuffour, had a case of their house helps allegedly stealing various sums of money, including $1 million dollars from their residence at Abelemkpe.

The case is still pending before the Circuit Court.

GNA

