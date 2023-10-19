FDA advises media/CIC not to promote unregistered products

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 19, GNA – The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has encouraged media houses and community information centres to stop promoting unregistered products through their meduims.

Dr Martin Kusi, the Western Regional Director, FDA, advised them to strictly demand the registration documents and other certification before airing or promoting any brand of products, particularly drugs, on their airwaves.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about the recent surge in advertisements on drugs and other unregistered products on the market.

Dr Kusi said the war in favour of consumer safety must be seen as a collective responsibility of manufacturers, advertising entities and consumers in public health management.

However, the wellbeing of consumers being a key priority to the FDA could never be achieved in a vacuum, he said, and entreated all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Authority in promoting consumer safety.

GNA

