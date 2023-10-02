Virtually no queues at the EC’s registration centre in Ho on Sunday

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 2, GNA – There was virtually no queues at the Ho Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission on Sunday.

The EC’s registration for Ghanaians, who have turned 18 years, at 1500 hours Sunday, showed only fewer new registrants attempting to go through the exercise.

The registration exercise is expected to end on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited some registration centres of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Volta Region.

The Director visited centres, including Keta and Ketu South Municipalities, Agotime-Ziope District and Ho Municipal.

Mr Tamakloe, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, lamented the long distances some applicants had to travel to the Electoral Commission’s offices to register.

The Director said the long distances and poor road network had discouraged some of the new applicants from availing themselves to be registered and this was not helpful.

He said the new applicants were first time voters and had to be encouraged more by making the process easier and accessible to them, and not to subject them to huge inconveniences as being witnessed all over the places.

The Director of Legal Affairs said there were large queues all over the areas he visited, and these were real challenges, which the EC should have listened to the calls by various stakeholders to expand the centres.

He said there was real evidence that when the registration centres were expanded the number of registrants would increase automatically and wondered why the EC refused to heed calls by various stakeholders to expand the centres.

Mr Tamakloe was accompanied by some of the Volta Regional Executives of the NDC.

GNA

