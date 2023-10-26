NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Ledzokuku holds free breast cancer screening   

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA-Nii Ashitey Olennu, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency has called on women to make self-breast examination a priority to save their lives.

He said it was wisdom for women above the age of 40 to ensure that they undergo mammograms once every year for the early detection of any abnormality in the breast.

Nii Olennu made the call when he held a free breast cancer screening and awareness walk for the people in the Constituency at Teshie in Accra.

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancers. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.

Nii Olennu indicated that breast cancer was not a death sentence, however, the unfortunate detection of the disease at the late or terminal stage was what could drastically reduce the chances of sufferers of the disease surviving it.

‘We are losing many lives to breast cancer needlessly and this is what is heartbreaking’ he said adding that ‘when you examine your breast once every month you will surely notice a change if there is any but if you just go on with your life without paying attention to your body there may be an abnormality which could lead to breast cancer,” Nii Olennu said

The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate said due to the availability of improved ways of treatment if reported early and managed well, surviving the disease was highly possible.

He expressed regret that most people still believed that the main solution to the problem was taking concoctions and seeking help from prayer camps.

Nii Olennu called on the delegates of the constituency to vote for him massively to lead the party in the Constituency to break the eight-year political jinx.

GNA

