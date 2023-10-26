Disabled women benefit from breast cancer screening   

By Victoria Agyemang

Apam (C/R), Oct 25, GNA – Women and girls with disabilities have benefited from free breast cancer screening and education to prevent contracting the deadly disease.

More than 100 women and girls got their breasts checked by nurses drawn from the Gomoa West Health Directorate for early detection of symptoms.

The Voices of Women and Children with Disabilities in Ghana (VOWACGHANA) organised the screening in collaboration with the Consumate Health Foundation at Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

Few beneficiaries who had symptoms were referred to the hospital for thorough examination and treatment.

Mrs Henrietta Amponsah Tenkorang, the District Health Director, took the women through prevention, care and support services for disabilities and advised them to seek medical attention early when they suspected some unnatural growth in their breasts.

She urged them to appreciate themselves for “who they are and not dissociate from their responsibilities to the nation.”

Mrs Doris Abena Ndebugri, the Board Chair of VOWACGHANA, said it was imperative to focus on the people with disabilities (PWDs) as they were often left out in such interventions.

“PWDs were mostly left behind in terms of empowerment, inclusion and participation, hence the screening to support them in that regard.”

VOWACGHANA is a non-governmental organisation with a focus on building the capacity of women and children with disabilities and promoting organisational development.

Participants were educated on the need to participate in the upcoming district assembly elections.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

