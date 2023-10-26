Ekow Ewusi pledges Central NPP’s commitment to win lost parliamentary seats  

By James Esuon

Gomoa Manford (C/R), Oct 25, GNA- Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, former Central Regional Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to recapture all parliamentary seats lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress in elections 2024.

According to him, the party had put a credible and effective strategic plan in place to marshal forces together to reclaim the seats lost in 2020.

Mr Ewusi made the remarks when he addressed the supporters of the party during the re-launch of the Gomoa West NPP Women’s wing at Manford in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

He said the central regional party led by Mr Robert Kutin Jnr, would leave no stone unturned in reactivating the party’s machinery in all orphan constituencies in the region to win the seats back.

Mr Ekow Ewusi who is also the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency, said the party was firmly on the ground to ensure that the needed motivations were given to the members to work to achieve its goal.

He called on the newly outdoored women’s wing of the party in Gomoa West to intensify door to door campaign to win more members including floating voters to help recapture the seat in the 2024 election.

Mr Ewusi enumerated the vital role women played in the membership drive and urged the wing not to rest on their oars but to strive hard to achieve their targets for the party in the region.

On the upcoming Presidential primary of the party, Mr Ewusi urged supporters not to panic about the current internal wrangling among the aspirants because the dust would finally settle to make way for peace immediately after the primary to enable the party to win the 2024 elections.

He called for absolute unity, peace, and cooperation after the November 4, 2023, presidential primary to help the party move on with its intended visionary activities to enhance stability in the party.

He also cautioned supporters of various aspiring Presidential candidates to be circumspect in their utterances to avoid disaffection and disunity before, during and after the internal elections to choose a flagbearer to lead the party next year.

Mr Ewusi entreated the presidential aspirants to preach unity, peace, understanding and what they could do if given the nod as the presidential candidate.

The former Vice Chairperson said the process of choosing Presidential candidates should not break their front, adding that challenges were normal in every internal election of a political party, but it must end peacefully.

GNA

