Newmont Akyem boosts host community participation in mine operations

New Abirim (E/R), GNA – Newmont Golden Ridge, located in the Briim North District of the Eastern Region, has implemented talent acquisition initiatives within its host communities to create opportunities for local individuals to participate fully in the mine operations.

These programmes, which include Akyem leadership, Akyem apprenticeship, female-to-up training, and graduate training programmes, are all part of the company’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and guaranteeing community members’ viewpoints are represented.

“We are deliberately implementing skills enhancement programmes to increase the participation of host communities in the operation of the mine,” Mr Derick Romeo Adolgla, Communication and External Relations Manager for Newmont Akyem Mine said in a presentation during a media tour of the company.

He said a total of 115 individuals were enrolled in the Akyem Leadership programme, and out of that number, 112 successfully completed the programme, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

He added that a notable 44 of graduates have secured employment directly with Akyem Mine, an accomplishment that highlights the programme’s efficacy in equipping individuals with the necessary abilities and expertise to thrive in the mining industry.

In terms of the Akyem apprenticeship programme, he said there were a total of 80 local young people who participated; 77 of them were able to successfully finish it, and 70 of them were hired by either Newmont or one of its business partners.

Newmont has also completed a number of educational projects, including the construction of a Vocational and Technical Institute in Akyem Amanfrom at a cost of GH¢3.1 million, a skills training facility in Aduasena, and a classroom complex for the Roman Catholic Primary School in Hweakwae.

Mr Paul Suchmann Apenu, Community Development Manager, Newmont Akyem Development Foundation, said a scholarship package covered about 4,000 students studying at various levels of education, with many having completed their degrees while others were still in school.

He added that over 300 young people have benefited from the technical and vocational education and training courses and are equipped with the necessary competencies in various fields.

Over 100 young people were also being trained, demonstrating that the organisation had been empowering host communities and individuals to create their own businesses.

Mr Edward Sarpong Boateng, Principal of the Akyem Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI), told the Ghana News Agency that the institution was serving numerous young people from several rural communities in the mining enclave.

He said the school, which had 256 students, offered four primary courses: welding and fabrication, plumbing, electrical installation, and building and construction technology, but added that plans were in the works to add fashion design and catering next year.

“We have plans to introduce more courses in addition to a leather factory where we do all the leather work, which will also generate income for the institute,” he said.

“We are planning that in the future too; if we are able to have everything, we will move on to automobile engineering.”

He also noted that if the government had taken control of the institution, it could have the capacity to accommodate more junior high school graduates who are unable to further their studies in the cities.

“The authorities have promised to build more classrooms, hostels, and administration blocks, so if all these things are put in place, then we are going to expand the school by admitting more students than we are doing now,” he stated.

Newmont Akyem operational areas cover several communities including New Abirem, Old Abirem, Afosu, Aduasena, Ntronang, Hweakwae, Adjenua, and Yayaaso. There are also minor hamlets, such as Yaw Tano and Amanfrom.

