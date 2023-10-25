Moroccan King Gives Instructions for Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – HM King Mohammed VI, President of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions for the dispatch of emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populations, as indicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

This aid includes significant quantities of foodstuffs, medical supplies, and water, as specified in a statement released by the ministry.

The modalities of sending this emergency aid will be determined in coordination with the Egyptian and Palestinian authorities.

This Royal High Decision is part of the constant commitment of HM King Mohammed VI, to the Palestinian cause, concluded the statement.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

