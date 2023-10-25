COCOBOD organises free breast screening for women in Accra Business District 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has organised a free breast screening for market women in Accra Central to climax 2023 breast cancer awareness month.

The screening was to aid market women, who are not able to visit healthcare facilities due to financial constraints or busy schedules to also get tested.

The breast screening took place at the Cocoa House on Wednesday, witnessing shop owners, sellers and pedestrian shoppers trooping in to be screened.

Mr Francis Gyamfi Ocran, Director of Human Resource, COCOBOD, said the statistics of breast cancer was very alarming and the screening was to share with the public ways of preventing breast cancer amongst women.

He said over the years, COCOBOD had focused on providing logistics and provisions needed for breast healthcare, and alongside sending campaign messages across social media to alert women on preventive measures of breast cancer.

“Our commitment to breast cancer awareness goes beyond this day. We offer support to our employees through wellness programmes, healthcare benefits, and by fostering a compassionate and understanding workplace, it is through these efforts that we can make a meaningful difference,” he said.

Mr Ocran encouraged all to take a moment to learn about breast cancer, its signs and symptoms, and the importance of regular screenings, adding “awareness is the first step in prevention and early detection.”

Mr Joseph Omane Baah, Administrative Manager at COCOBOD, told the Ghana News Agency that it was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility to create awareness in order to prevent women from breast cancer.

He said that these women are hard pressed with time and may find it difficult to visit the health centres on their own to be screened.

He said every organisation should prioritise the health of its workers and stakeholders. “If your workers are unhealthy, productivity will retrogress”, he added.

Mr Baah urged Ghanaian women to seek early healthcare to know their status for early treatment.

