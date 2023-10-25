Two Moroccan Military Planes send humanitarian aid to Palestinian Populations

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Upon very high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, two military planes took off, Tuesday evening, from the Royal Air Forces Air Base of Kenitra (3rd BAFRA), bound for El Arich airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populations on board.

A press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said that HM King Mohammed VI, President of the Al-Quds Committee, had given His very high instructions for the dispatch of emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populations.

This aid includes significant quantities of foodstuffs, medical supplies and water, the ministry noted, adding that the modalities of sending this emergency aid will be determined in coordination with Egyptian and Palestinian authorities.

This high Royal decision is part of the constant commitment of HM King Mohammed VI to the Palestinian cause, the press release concluded.

GNA

