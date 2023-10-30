More than 80 percent nursing mothers exclusively breastfeed babies in WR

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 30, GNA – Dr Nana Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service says 86.4 percent of nursing mothers exclusively breastfed their babies in the Western Region in 2022.

Also, the Region saw some 97 per cent of the same group continually breastfeeding their infants for a year.

Dr Yeboah told the Ghana News Agency, that breast milk remained the only superfood for newborn, particularly between six months and one year and lauded the mothers who worked

tirelessly to help the service achieve the figures while, ensuring the health and safety of their newborns.

He, however, wondered why some mothers continued to deny infants their life saving, and God given food.

Dr Yeboah said, career women were main defaulters of the exclusive breastfeeding plan due to inconvenient working environment or incompatible work Schedule …but nurturing of infants had direct implications on lives.

He said, when mothers did not breast feed their babies, it put another burden of stress on them, a situation that must be avoided through continuous and exclusive breastfeeding.

The Western Regional Director of the GHS said, it had also become imperative in the quest for gender mainstreaming to ensure that working mothers had conducive environment to sustain the act of breastfeeding.

He, therefore, employed all institutions to resolve to establish baby friendly setting that helped working mothers to have interactions with their babies.

GNA

